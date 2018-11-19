Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

There are two ways to share your favorite photos with your friends. You can show them on your phone and pray that they don’t start swiping through your gallery, or you can party like it’s 1999 and actually display a physical copy of the photo somewhere in your home. The latter is much safer and more impressive, and it’s not as much of a hassle as you remember thanks to Amazon, where all purchases are as painless as possible. Custom canvas prints there start at just $24, so you can finally hang some art on your walls like a functioning adult. Next on the list: Cooking a meal with pots and pans instead of in the microwave.

