Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Phone flashlights are fine for finding your way to the bathroom at night, but for any kind of outdoor use, you’ll want a “real” flashlight. Lucky you, several different kinds from Streamlight are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, starting at $16 for a 100 lumen “stylus” light, ranging up to $106 (down from $133) for a blindingly bright 800 lumen rechareable.
There are plenty of options between these two extremes, including a headlamp, and my personal favorite, a 500 lumen water resistant light for $36, so stumble your way over to Amazon before these deals burn out.