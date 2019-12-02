It's all consuming.
Your Phone Is Filthy, Keep It Sparkly Clean With 30% Off PhoneSoap

Ana Suarez
PhoneSoap UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Charger | $56 | Amazon | Clip the 30% off coupon
Do you know how much bacteria is on your phone? You probably do not want to. You don’t need to know how bad it is to know you need to keep your phone clean. You can sanitize and charge your phone at the same time when you get a PhoneSoap UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Charger for $56. You can score this 30% off discount on all PhoneSoap colors when you clip the coupon on the page.

PhoneSoap is the first UV-C sanitizer and charger that has bulbs that will kill 99.99% of all bacteria and germs on your phone. In addition, it has a USB and USB-C port for phone charging. While the PhoneSoap was designed with smartphones in mind, it can clean anything that fits inside, like pacifiers, smartwatches, headphones, keys, and more.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

