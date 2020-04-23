Your PC and All Its Apps Boot in Seconds With Crucial's 1TB SSD, Only $109

Crucial 1TB M.2 SSD EMCDHFE32 Image : Crucial

Crucial 1TB M.2 SSD | $109 | Newegg | Use code EMCDHFE32

Looking for meaningful upgrades to your PC? Of course, most of you will probably look at your RAM, GPU, or CPU first, but if you haven’t already, storage is another area worth upgrading. Today at Newegg, a 1TB Crucial M.2 SSD is going for $109 after using coupon code EMCDHFE32.

A solid-state drive is a lot faster and a lot more reliable than the chunky mechanical ones, so your PC boots up in seconds, and apps and games take no time at all to work their way to your screen . The usual going price for a stick like this is $130, and Crucial has certainly won favor in our book for reliability and customer support, so we doubt this one will last long.