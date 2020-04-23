It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Your PC and All Its Apps Boot in Seconds With Crucial's 1TB SSD, Only $109

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCrucialCrucial Deals
449
1
Save
Crucial 1TB M.2 SSD | $109 | Newegg | Use code EMCDHFE32
Crucial 1TB M.2 SSD | $109 | Newegg | Use code EMCDHFE32
Image: Crucial
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Crucial 1TB M.2 SSD | $109 | Newegg | Use code EMCDHFE32

Looking for meaningful upgrades to your PC? Of course, most of you will probably look at your RAM, GPU, or CPU first, but if you haven’t already, storage is another area worth upgrading. Today at Newegg, a 1TB Crucial M.2 SSD is going for $109 after using coupon code EMCDHFE32. 

Advertisement

A solid-state drive is a lot faster and a lot more reliable than the chunky mechanical ones, so your PC boots up in seconds, and apps and games take no time at all to work their way to your screen. The usual going price for a stick like this is $130, and Crucial has certainly won favor in our book for reliability and customer support, so we doubt this one will last long.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Gear You Need to Recreate Movie Theater Popcorn at Home

Thursday's Best Deals: Nioh 2: Special Edition, Vava 9-in-1 USB-C Hub, Rosetta Stone Lifetime Susbcription, Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle, and More

Enjoy Avocados Even More Than You Do Now With a $10 3-In-1 Slicer

Stimulate Your Shoe Game With 30% off Sitewide at Adidas