$25 Amazon Gift Card + $5 Bonus Credit | $25 | Amazon | Prime members only. Add code to your account here before purchasing.
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re a Prime member, you can get yourself a bonus $5 Amazon credit card when you buy a $25 gift card right now for Prime Day, with basically no restrictions. Why wouldn’t you do this? Go do this. Just click the button on this page to add the code to your account, then go add a $25 physical or digital gift card to your cart. You’ll receive the $5 bonus credit within two days, and it must be spent by September 2.