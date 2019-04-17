Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 131', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. And on either side, it even has built-in bubble levels, so you can be sure that you’re lined up accurately before you take any measurements.

Just use promo code UX3FOR8F to get it for $21, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these things.