Your Next Adventure Is Calling With 25% off Lems Shoes at Huckberry

If you are familiar with Huckberry, you’re probably pretty adventurous. And if you’re pretty adventurous you probably know or have a pair of Lems. These are the go-to boots for life on the trails. And now they are 25% off all styles until the 27th. It’s crazy to think these sturdy structures made for climbing mountains and traversing through rainy forests are also designed to be stashed easily in your bag. Packable travel boots made from rugged leather for rugged terrain.

Lems is a company with three things in mind when each of their shoes is made: comfort, lightweight, and durability. The Colorado-based company takes all possibilities into consideration when designing each style they put out. Even their sneakers are tough enough for outdoor and urban excursions. Free shipping on orders over $75 so everything in this sale will qualify for that.