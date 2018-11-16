Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The GiR Get It Right spatula just won our Best Spatula Co-Op, and now you can grab the mini flipper model for $12, in a variety of colors. For some colors like gray, that’s the best price ever, but it’s generally within a dollar of an all-time low, so this is a deal worth flipping out over.

If you’ve ever had a plastic flipper that melted on the edge, this is the antidote. The seamless silicone exterior is heat resistant up to 550 degrees, and the fiberglass core resists heat better than the metal cores in most competitors.