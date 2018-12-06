Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Holiday shopping is mostly about getting gifts for others, but it’s okay to pick up something for yourself, too. Especially if you see a deal like this NERF Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K for $85. (You’d easily pay $100+ anywhere else.)



You can fire up to eight shots per second, so it’s basically a machine gun that’s safe to play with; you’re not being honest with yourself if you say you don’t find that at least a little bit appealing. It comes with a rechargeable battery and 200 rounds because, to paraphrase Eminem, what good is a machine gun when it’s out of ammo? Now all you need is a worthy opponent.

