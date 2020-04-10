It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Your Mornings Won't Totally Suck With a $77 Mr. Coffee Espresso Shot Maker

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
92
Save
Mr. Coffee Automatic Espresso Shot Maker | $77 | Amazon
Mr. Coffee Automatic Espresso Shot Maker | $77 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mr. Coffee Automatic Espresso Shot Maker | $77 | Amazon

Forget beer pong. A good game of caffeine pong in the morning is where it’s at, and we don’t even need the table or balls. Just throw a couple of glasses under the nozzle of this Mr. Coffee espresso shot maker and knock them back liberally. This dual shot system is down to $77 on Amazon.

Advertisement

It lets you pour two cups at once, each feeding from the same nozzle that also has a milk frother to get that ever-so-important top layer looking nice and creamy. It features a removable water tank, heating for both the water and milk, and an electric pump capable of 15 bars of pressure, which is the sweet spot to pull just as much flavor out of your beans as possible.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The RAVPower FileHub Is a Battery Bank, External Drive, And Travel Router Combined Into One

Save 20% on Le Creuset's Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons

Monday's Best Deals: NVIDIA Shield, Dyson Ball, Witcher III, and More

Confinement Homesteading Project: Wash the Floors on Your Hands and Knees