Haus Laboratories Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Haus Laboratories Gold Box | Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted to glam up your lips, you might wanna try out Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories Gold Box today. From lipsticks, lip liners, lipglosses and more in a variety of colors, you can save up to 35% off! Just remember that this is a Gold Box, so prices are only around for the day and while supplies last! So go grab a lipstick or lipgloss before they’re gone!