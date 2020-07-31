It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Your Last Christmas in July Gift From Ella Paradis Is a Real Bean Flicker

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

50% off of the Lelo Sona | Ella Paradis

We hope you’ve enjoyed all the crazy discounted dildos and value vibrators Ella Paradis has brought to you all month long. They’re back today with one more excellent Xmas deal. For the last day of Christmas in July take 50% off the ultimate sweet spot stimulator. Grab the Lelo Sona for just $50 today only.

This little device packs a punch with eight different levels of intensity to clit-terally bring the house down. It’s got a whisper motor so no worry about disturbing anyone other than your deep desires. It’s small so it travels well too. Have fun, play around with it, and relax knowing you saved a ton of money.

Free shipping on all orders.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

