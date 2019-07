Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Etekcity Food Digital Scale | $10 | Amazon

If you have a hard time portioning your food, it is time to invest in a digital scale for your kitchen. When you’re baking or cooking, exact portions are very important. You never want too much baking soda in your cookies. Right now, you can get Etekcity Food Digital Scale for $10 only Amazon.