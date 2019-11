Buttheads Fart Launcher 300 0 | $17 | Amazon

Toys for kids are stupid. But dear lord, they provide hours of fun. Not only just for kids but adults too. This $17 Buttheads Fart Launcher 300 0 might seem moronic, but the whole family will laugh when you bust this out. In reality, I can imagine many adults without any kids will get amusement out of this.