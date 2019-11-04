It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Your Kid Will Think This Pooping Unicorn Play-Doh Set Is the Shit

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
745
Save
Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set | $10 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set | $10 | Amazon

October is over. Christmas Season is already here. If you haven’t started shopping, you’re already behind. At least, that is what retailers want you to think. If you’re looking for the Hot Toy of the season, our beloved Deals Researcher, Corey Foster, says this pooping unicorn is it.

Advertisement

Your kid will think the Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set is the shit. And for $10 on Amazon, I agree. The set comes with three jars of Play-Doh, which can be swirled together to form a lump of beautiful unicorn poop. If you know your kid will be obsessed with this unicorn shit, get them some extra jars of Play-Doh because three will not last them long.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Stuff Your Kindle With a Bunch of Discounted Fiction, Today Only
Make Thanksgiving Easier With This $60 Instant Pot
Upgrade Your Home Security With a Huge SimpliSafe Discount

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts