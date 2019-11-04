Your Kid Will Think This Pooping Unicorn Play-Doh Set Is the Shit

Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set | $10 | Amazon

October is over. Christmas Season is already here. If you haven’t started shopping, you’re already behind. At least, that is what retailers want you to think. If you’re looking for the Hot Toy of the season, our beloved Deals Researcher , Corey Foster, says this pooping unicorn is it.

Your kid will think the Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set is the shit. And for $10 on Amazon, I agree. The set comes with three jars of Play-Doh, which can be swirled together to form a lump of beautiful unicorn poop. If you know your kid will be obsessed with this unicorn shit, get them some extra jars of Play-Doh because three will not last them long.