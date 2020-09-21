Your Kid Can Do an Ollie and Prove It to Their Friends With the VTech Kidizoom Action Cam, Now 30% Off

VTech Kidizoom Action Camera Image : VTech

VTech Kidizoom Action Camera | $42 | Amazon

If your little one’s been listening to Ska, asking you to buy them Etnies, and telling their friends they can do a manual in real life, well, they’re probably just playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Before long, they’ll want to start filming their tricks as evidence to their classmates they can do an ollie. We’ve all been there. The good news is you don’t have to spend a lot on an action cam to help them make their pro skater dream a reality —the VTech Kidizoom action cam is a mere $42 today as part of Amazon’s fall blowout sale, down $17 from the $60 list price. In addition to capturing 640 x 480 SHD video, the Kidizoom rocks a 1.4" LCD screen to play back your kid’s sickest moves.

While the Kidizoom includes a microSD slot for up to 32GB of storage, you will need to buy the memory card itself. I recommend this one from SanDisk, which hits the sweet spot between quality and value. With it and the built-in l i-ion p olymer battery combined, you can expect a steady 2.5 hours of recording /still photography time. Dual mounts make it possible to attach the camera not only to skateboards but bikes and other recreational outdoor gear, including snowboards, thanks to the bundled waterproof case. When equipped, the Kidizoom can survive up to 6 feet underwater. Transferring the photos and videos taken on the device is as easy as plugging it into a computer via the microUSB cable found in the box. Treat your youngin’ to their very own kid-proof camera while it’s still on sale.