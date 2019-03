Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $42 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.