Your Joy-Con Are Holding You Back: Grab This Wireless GameCube Controller For Just $34

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Gray) | $34 | Amazon



Update: The Gold version is just $25.

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties, PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $34 for the grey version, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore, and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.

