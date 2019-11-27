It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Your Joy-Con Are Holding You Back: Grab This Wireless GameCube Controller For Just $34

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
763
Save
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Grey) | $34 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Gray) | $34 | Amazon

Update: The Gold version is just $25.

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties, PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $34 for the grey version, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore, and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Calling All Eyeshadow Lovers, You Can Get Two Anastasia Palettes For the Price of One

Keep Your Gear and Gadgets Safe In These Discounted Pelican Cases

Save Up to 50% On Advent Calendars From Disney, Fisher-Price, and More

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts