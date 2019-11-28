It's all consuming.
Your Joy-Con Are Holding You Back: Grab This Silver GameCube-Style Switch Controller For Just $26

Tercius
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Silver) | $26 | Amazon
If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties... wait, haven’t we done this before? Well, here we go again: PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $26 for the silver version, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore, and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.

