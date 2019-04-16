Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to graduate from your messy, cable management-free “life,” these $5 reusable cable ties are a great place to start. Each package comes with 24 ties (8 pieces of large, medium and small sizes) and are reusable.



Use ‘em to wrangle all those cables behind your desk or seal up bags of chips. Chelsea Stone, brunch icon and my personal spiritual guide, says that her mom gave them to her and she can confirm their excellence. (“I use them for open food bags when i run out of the clippy things.”)

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen them, and much less than the $14 they typically hover around.