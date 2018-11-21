Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Our phones are our most used accessory, so why do we allow them to go about town in tacky plastic-y cases? Dress your iPhone up in real Italian leather with a glossy leather case from Vincoe, now 30% off with promo code KINJADEALS. Available in brown or black, the case is super slim and offers protection against slight drops and scratches (keep in mind, however, it doesn’t cover your screen). It’ll fit the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max, which probably have never looked sleeker than when they’re swathed in leather.