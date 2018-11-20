Graphic: Amazon

If you devour books the way a pygmy shrew eats (constantly, as if your life depends on it), Kindle Unlimited was designed for you. Until November 30, new customers can give it a 3-month whirl for only $1 — a massive savings and a rare discount that only the library can beat. (Be aware that you’ll automatically start paying the regular rate of $10/month if you don’t cancel at the end of the trial.) With access to more than a million ebooks and audiobooks, you’ll never run out of new material to consume.

