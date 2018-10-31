Image: Urban Outfitters

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

String lights: They’re not just for dorms. Nowadays, hanging up these tiny bulbs are less Christmas year round, more legitimate home decor (or patio decor, or wedding decor) strategy. They’re also way less boring than they used to be; simple light bulbs are being replaced with everything from clips for hanging photos from, to tiny peaches. Now, just in time for the coziest season, Urban Outfitters is taking 20% off all their string lights, so you can up your ambient lighting game ASAP.

