As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.

