Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Typically, the guest suite is where your previous-gen bedding and towels go to die. And there’s nothing wrong with that, really, but if you want to up your hosting game for this year’s seasonal visitors, you could buy them brand new blankets and bath gear of their very own. (Well, not actually their own since it stays in your house, but you know what I mean. Not hand-me-downs.)

The best time to do that, IMO, is today or tomorrow, while Target is taking 40% off bed and bath items. Washcloths start at just $1 — towels at $2 — and there are plenty of blankets and pillows under $10, so anything you choose will basically pay for itself in one use. Comfortable lodging and a good night’s sleep can do wonders for shifting even the grinchiest of relatives into holly jolly territory.

