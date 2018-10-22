Speks Magnetic Balls | $19 for 512, $34 for 1,000 | Promo code GETSPOOKY. Black, orange, and matte black only.

Speks’ tiny magnetic balls make for an endlessly adaptable desk toy, and you can save big on a set of black, orange, or matte black (!!) balls for Halloween with promo code GETSPOOKY. That brings the 512-ball packs down to $19, and the 1,000 ball sets down to $34, with free shipping on all orders. Even if your creations are a little (or a lot) more crude than what you see in that video, they’re still a ton of fun to squeeze and form, like putty that never makes your hands gross.