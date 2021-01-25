Your Future Is Bright with Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet, 71% Off

Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet | $29 | Side Deal



If you’re ready to transform your living space into a smart home, start off with a Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet. Only $29 on Side Deal, you can control your lights and other appliances through your phone! You can also time when lights go on and off and are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you can command your appliances with voice commands. Clap on, clap off has nothing on these babies.