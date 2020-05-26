It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Your Fridge Stays Cleaner When You Line it With These Washable Mats, Get Four for $12

Quentyn Kennemer
Washable Fridge Mats (4ct) | $12 | MorningSave
A clean fridge equates to a productive kitchen. Listen, even the most careful of us have the occasional spill or drip. How could you even avoid it? Food containers seem to be made of perforated paper, and something will leak eventually. We’re also clumsy, so let’s own our parts in this perpetual tragedy and keep things nice and neat with fridge mats. You can cut them up to fit any shelf in your fridge, and with a non-slip surface, that bomb of a casserole dish won’t easily tumble out of your fridge just because you dared to reach for an extra slice of cheese. Head to MorningSave, and you’ll get four 17.7 x 11.8" mats—one each in Blue, Pink, Green, and Orange—for just $12.

