It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Your Floors Need Cleaning, Get a Refurbished Dyson v10 for $250 off and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
505
1
Save
Dyson V10 Motorhead | $250 | Newegg
Dyson V10 Motorhead | $250 | Newegg
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson V10 Motorhead | $250 | Newegg

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. Dyson’s V10 Motorhead has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you $500, but right now you can get a refurbished model on Newegg for just $250, so you’re paying half the price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stock Up Your Kitchen With Today’s Best Ninja Deals

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Pre-Order the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Complete Your Miniature Home Theater

Friday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Flex, Lipsmaker Chapstick, Cuisinart Cookware Set, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Pedroncelli Wine, and More