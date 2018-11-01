Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Uggs may be a controversial shoe, but when you’re in your own home, comfort should trump fashion every time. For those who can’t resist the call of the coziness, Ugg slippers are currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack, in styles for both men and women. With colder temps on the way, your soon-to-be shivering toes will be grateful to you for slipping into this deal.

