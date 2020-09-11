Your Favorite 2020 Mascot Is Back, Lil Dumpster Fire Is Now an Enamel Pin

Lil Dumpster Fire Pin Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Lil Dumpster Fire Pin | $8 | Entertainment Earth



The mascot of 2020 Lil Dumpster Fire can now be adorned on shirts, bags, and whatever else you want to display it to reflect the feelings for a collectively crummy year. These pre-orders just went up so hop on it now if you want to reserve one.

We covered the vinyl figure before which you can still pre-order but won’t ship until January . You can nab a few other Lil Dumpster Fires while you wait . Everything in this list pre-order for October because there is a very real chance some will sell out. The enamel pin ($8) is what fans have been waiting for. This one-inch pin will light the way to a brighter 2021 or just keep it stasis in the hellfire of this year. Either way super adorable.

But that’s not all 100 Percent Soft has for us from this cute disaster, maybe you’re looking to spruce up a jacket. Trashy fashion for your garbage life with the Dumpster Pa tch ($15) . The sticky adhesive backing makes it easy to iron one but I always advise on sewing. This e mbroidered bin measures two -inches wide.

If pins and patches aren’t your style make your keys easier to spot. W hen you choose to leave your house add the Lil Dumpster Fire Key Chain ($6) and never lose them again. The shiny happy waste receptacle is made of PVC rubber, so it can take a beating but keep on going . Just like all of us this year. It’s about two -inches in size and comes with a silver-tone keyring.

Pre-ordering is smart if you want any of these and by all accounts, they will ship in October. Free shipping on orders over $79.