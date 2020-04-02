It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Your Fancy Tea Deserves This Heavily Discounted Stainless Steel Kettle

Quentyn Kennemer
All-Clad 2-Quart Stainless Steel Tea Kettle | $48 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site
So you’ve finally graduated from Lipton’s and you’re ready to seep your own quality leaves, eh? You could do it in a regular old pot, but nothing does it like a tea kettle, and if you’re serving guests, you don’t want it looking like it came straight out of a medieval soup kitchen. Consider buying this 2-quart stainless steel tea kettle by All-Clad, which is down to $48 following discounts and virtual coupon clippings. You and that pesky mother-in-law who criticizes everything you do can thank me later.

