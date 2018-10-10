Image: Zach Custer (First Aid Beauty)

First Aid Beauty is your one stop shop for all skincare needs, as far as I can tell anyway. So if you need to stock up on anything for your daily routine, or for the impending dryness of winter, use code FRIEND20 to get 20% off site-wide (excluding the sale page), plus free shipping on orders of $50+. According to a former editor, their Ultra Repair Cream is at the top of a lot of Best Beauty lists, but they’ve got everything you need, from masks and serums to moisturizers, makeup, and sunscreen.

