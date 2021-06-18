Your Eyes Do Not Deceive You. The Oculus Quest 2 is Down to $250

Oculus Quest 2 Graphic : Amazon

Virtual Reality has been gaming’s latest frontier . Though the problem has been what is always is for new technology—price poi nt. Oculus launched their first VR headset back in 2016 for $600. It also required you to have a pretty beefy rig. Slowly, but surel y , new products entered the market at more accessible figures. The Oculus Quest 2 launched last fall at $300 and works as a completely stand alone device, comparable to the Nintendo Switch. It finally became reasonable and appealing for the casual gamer. And now, the Oculus Quest 2 has been discounted to $250. If you’re looking for a game to jump right into the Virtual World, you cannot go wrong with Superhot VR, which in my opinion is the quintessential VR experience. And if you want even more accessories for your new headset, consider the carrying case and extended battery headstrap.