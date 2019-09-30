Your Dog Needs This $2 Trapper Hat

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Trapper Pet Hat | $2 | Amazon
Update: The medium/large hat has gone back up in price. The small/medium is still $2 as an add-on item.
For $2, your dog needs this hat, your cat needs this hat, shit, if you have a bunny, your bunny needs this hat.
Get a medium/large Trapper Pet Hat for $2 on Amazon. The small/medium hat is also $2 but is an add-on item. So, you’ll need to spend $25 on other products (more dog hats?) to get it for $2.