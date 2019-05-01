Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you ever feel guilty about how often your dog just sleeps on the floor? Even if you do let your dog on the couch and bed, they still like to take a snooze right on the cold ground. If your dog is your little angel, they deserve an orthopedic memory foam bed for maximum comfort. Though we can’t promise they won’t nap right next to their bed



You can get three different PetFusion Ultimate Dog Beds on sale right now. The large (36"x28") bed is available for $98 in slate gray and $96 in chocolate brown. The small (25"x20") bed is available for $64 in slate gray. The beds come with a waterproof liner and a removable cotton cover, in case any accidents happen. The memory foam offers comfort and support for dogs of all ages, but particularly senior dogs. Additionally, the bed has an outer bolster that acts as a pillow for neck and head support for your dog.