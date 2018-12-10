Photo: Amazon

The simplehuman Stainless Steel Dish Rack with Swivel Spout, $65 at Amazon, addresses all of the dish-drying issues that I can’t believe we’re still facing in 2018. And besides being functional, it’s also not totally hideous to look at, which is a plus for any countertop fixture.

It features a rack that holds up to four wine glasses, extendable drip trays to catch water, a swiveling spout to drain said water into the sink, and hydrophilic coating to speed up the whole process and prevent ugly residue buildup. The utensil organizer is also a nice touch.

So, yeah. No longer are putting them up wet and looking at them in an ugly pile by the sink your only options for post-wash dish treatment. It’s about time.

