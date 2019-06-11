Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Charcoal Companion Cast Iron Sauce Pan & Basting Brush Set | $8 | Amazon

If your dad’s summer catchphrase is “let me fire up the grill,” we’ve got a little deal for you. You can get your dad the Charcoal Companion Cast Iron Sauce Pan & Basting Brush Set as an add-on gift for Father’s Day (maybe toss in some steaks as well). Your dad is going to baste the hell out of every meat he can get his hands on this summer. We hope your family likes BBQ!