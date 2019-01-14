Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Let’s face it, aiming with a joystick is foolishness. That’s why Xbox now supports keyboard and mouse support. Enter the $145 Roccat Sova.

If you’re serious about optimizing your couch gameplay, this keyboard and mouse lapboard is a great addition to your arsenal. At $145, this is about $40 less than the average price.

Advertisement

But a quick heads-up: Keyboard+Mouse functionality is entirely opt-in for game developers. So the games you play may not be able to support it right now or in the future. Best to check before you buy.