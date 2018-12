Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s Z523 2.1 channel speaker system for $50, or about $20-$30 less than usual. The 40W of power should be more than enough for your office, and one of the speakers includes a passthrough headphone jack for when you don’t want to disturb your coworkers or family members.