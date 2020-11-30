It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Your Childhood Is on Sale at Amazon Because Tiger Electronics Games Are $10

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
531
Save
Tiger Electronics X-Men | $10 | Amazon Tiger Electronics Transformers | $10 | Amazon
Tiger Electronics X-Men | $10 | Amazon
Tiger Electronics Transformers | $10 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Tiger Electronics X-Men | $10 | Amazon
Tiger Electronics Transformers | $10 | Amazon

Advertisement

I know that there’s plenty of huge game sales to cover today, but I need to take a quick moment to trigger something deep within your brain. Head back to your childhood for a moment. You’re sitting in the barbershop waiting to get your hair cut. There’s a bin of toys for you to play with while you wait. What’s this? They have VIDEO GAMES? Wow, look at that, you can play a whole X-Men or Transformers game right now! Forget the haircut, this barber shop is an eCafe now! Now, those same Tiger Electronics machines from your past are Amazon’s Deal of the Day. You can grab one for $10, though you can’t really put a price on childhood nostalgia, can you?

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Gaming Peripherals: Save on Headsets, Keyboards, Racing Wheels, and More

No Socket, No Problem With the Anker Power Bank 10000mAh for Just $15

Plug Into the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Tech Deals

Keep Vibesgiving Going With up to 30% off at Sweet Vibrations Today Only