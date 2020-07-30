Your Ceilings Need Cleaning Love, Too, So Reach Them With Two Extendable Scrubbers for $12

Clean Reach Extendable Scrubbers (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Clean Reach Extendable Scrubbers (2-Pack) | $12 | Meh

There’s a lot more dust living on your ceiling than you realize. And don’t even get me started on spider webs. You could brush the surface off with a broom, but if you want to get it really clean, give these extendable scrubbers a shot. You’ll get two in a pack at Meh for $12, and that includes six replacement pads.

Advertisement

Of course, these aren’t exclusively for ceilings—they’re also ideal for anyone who can’t bend too much to reach certain areas, such as corners of a bathtub. They’ll extend up to 37 inches, which should be more than enough reach for any inside cleaning job.