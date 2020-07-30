It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Your Ceilings Need Cleaning Love, Too, So Reach Them With Two Extendable Scrubbers for $12

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMehMeh Deals
10
Save
Clean Reach Extendable Scrubbers (2-Pack) | $12 | Meh
Clean Reach Extendable Scrubbers (2-Pack) | $12 | Meh
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Clean Reach Extendable Scrubbers (2-Pack) | $12 | Meh

There’s a lot more dust living on your ceiling than you realize. And don’t even get me started on spider webs. You could brush the surface off with a broom, but if you want to get it really clean, give these extendable scrubbers a shot. You’ll get two in a pack at Meh for $12, and that includes six replacement pads.

Advertisement

Of course, these aren’t exclusively for ceilings—they’re also ideal for anyone who can’t bend too much to reach certain areas, such as corners of a bathtub. They’ll extend up to 37 inches, which should be more than enough reach for any inside cleaning job.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Let's Get Loud With $72 off Sony's WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Expand Your Macbook's Horizons With $20 off This USB-C Hub

Save $32 on This Ten Piece Ceramic Coated Knife Set From Cuisinart

Aukey’s EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds Offer Great ANC Performance for Under $50

On-Ear or In-Ear, Our Readers Can Take 30% off TCL's New ANC Headphones and True Wireless Earbuds [Exclusive]