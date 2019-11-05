Your Cat's Treat Addiction Will Finally Be Satisfied When You Buy Them This $7 Tub of Greenies

FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats | $7 | Amazon

Do you go through boxes of treats in only a couple of days? You’ve got a treat addict in your home . No judgment here, my cats are seriously addicted to Greenies. Thankfully, Greenies are good for your pet’s dental health. At least, that is what I remind myself as I give them their AM and PM treat feedings.

Right now, you can get a massive 21 oz. tub of FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats for only $7 on Amazon. That is $13 off the normal retail price. You can actually get this for even cheaper, it is 40% off if you choose the Subscribe & Save option. But, just a reminder, it is only 40% off one item in your first shipment.