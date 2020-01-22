Your Cat Will Look Fancy As Hell Munching Out of This $15 Elevated Bowl

Elevated Cat Bowl With Stand

Photo : Amazon

Elevated Cat Bowl With Stand | $15 | Amazon | Clip 25% off coupon

Most cat bowls are kind of ugly. They’re full of fish and bone designs and they clash with most home aesthetics. If you’re looking to give your pet a good dish, but not have an ugly pink thing sitting in your kitchen, this Elevated Cat Bowl With Stand is for you. Right now, you can get it for $15 on Amazon when you c lip the 25% off coupon.

Elevated cat bowls can help reduce neck strain for pets, so this is a great fit for elderly cats and small dogs. The feeding bowls can be detached for cleaning, while the base has silicone footpads to prevent slipping.