Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Aspen Pet Kitty Cave | $5 | Amazon

Who am I kidding? Cats don’t show gratitude. But your cat will enjoy snuggling up inside of their own personal Aspen Pet Kitty Cave. Get one now for $5 on Amazon. We apologize now if they like the box this comes in better.