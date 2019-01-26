Graphic: Shep McAllister

PetFusion makes some of the highest rated cat scratching posts and loungers out there, but today, they’re offering big savings on a new product that’s totally unique.



A cross between a scratching post and modern art, this scratching post includes a “branch” that juts off in either an upward or downward angle, depending on your cat’s preferences. It’s a place they can scratch (cats love to scratch), and also an elevated place to lounge (cats love lounging off the ground). Win win. Get it for an all-time low $39 by clipping the 35% off coupon.