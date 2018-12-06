Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best gift you can buy for a car person is actually a gift for their car. Today only, a ton of Chemical Guys care care products are on sale for some of the best prices ever as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



If you aren’t sure what to get, one of the affordable starter kits are a good place to start. Several are available in the sale, including some that come with a bucket, and even one that includes a Porter Cable electric polisher.

Lots of individual products are available as well, including the company’s ultra-popular high gloss spray sealant, and even a $6 pet hair brush that would make a great stocking stuffer. For all of the deals, drive over to Amazon before these deals expire at the end of the day.