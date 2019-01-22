Photo: Amazon

Of all the mindless tasks that make up any DIY project—turning screws, hammering nails, measuring things—sanding wood is indisputably the most unpleasant. It takes forever, you get splinters, and your arm feels like it’s going to fall off for days afterwards.

But for $21 with promo code CSUTXLE8, you can buy a power tool that will do most of the hard work for you. This variable speed sheet sander from Tacklife sands a much larger area than your hand, or say, a Dremel, and it even has a dust collector to keep your work area (and your lungs) clean. If you’re a home contractor at heart, you’ll probably want something from a known brand with a longer warranty and better support, but for occasional DIY work, this should do just fine.