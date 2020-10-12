Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Your #1 for #2 Is on Sale, Grab Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray for Just $7

Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Sale | $7 | Amazon GoldBox
Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Sale | $7 | Amazon GoldBox
Everybody poops as we’ve been told so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today only take 25% off a small selection of the Toilet Spray.

There are four 2 ounce bottles on sale currently for just $7. I got a sample box when they first emerged and I can say this stuff actually works. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your powder room garden-fresh the honey or peony ones would be ideal. I have to say Stars & Spritz is pretty intriguing as a scent combo with sea salt and eucalyptus too. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs have an accident and I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

