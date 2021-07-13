Your #1 for #2 Is Here to Save the Day, Grab This Five-Pack of Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray for Just $25

Poo-Pourri 5-Pack Toilet Spray Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Poo-Pourri 5-Pack Toilet Spray | $25 | Meh



Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 53% off this yuletide selection of the Toilet Spray.

Advertisement

There are four 2 ounce bottles in this pack and just in time for the festive season. I got a sample box when they first emerged, and I can say this stuff actually works. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your powder room more pleasant this summer , you can pick from Deja Poo (white flowers and citrus), Ship Happens (coconut freesia and citrus), Trap A Crap (cedarwood and citrus), Cloud Berry (daisy and vanilla), and Sweet Violet (violet and honey). Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs has an accident. I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated with new information on 7/13/2021.

